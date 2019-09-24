We squeeze out one last nice day before rain chances move back in
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
TONIGHT: A cold front will move in, bringing showers and storm chances back after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Those rain chances look to be around into Wednesday morning. The front may stall for awhile on Wednesday afternoon south of I-70, giving us a chance for a few storms in areas near the Lake of the Ozarks to the I-44 corridor. A few of those storms may be strong given the marginal instability across the southern half of Missouri. Thursday will be dominated by high pressure as it slides in from the north, giving us dry skies and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. Friday into Saturday, another front arrives, bringing a chance for more organized showers and storms through the weekend. By Sunday, an upper level ridge begins to build, bringing well above average heat back into Mid-Missouri to start next week off in the upper 80s.