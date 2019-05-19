We try to recover one nice day this weekend

SUNDAY: We'll be tracking a few isolated showers with a rumble of thunder possible this morning, but by this afternoon those will finally move out of the viewing area. Temperatures today top out in the low 70s with the return of sunshine. Winds will be breezy as this cold front moves through, with a gust up to 25 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Once this front moves through, it will take the clouds with it, leaving us mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 40s overnight so you'll want the jacket heading out the door tomorrow morning.

EXTENDED: We're in store for a beautiful day on Monday, with plenty of sunshine, and lower humidity. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s with some of us making it back to 70. Enjoy it while we have it, because the active weather returns Tuesday. A warm front will lift through the area, turning the winds out of the south, returning the moisture. Another strong storm system will swing a cold front through which will bring a severe threat. Right now it looks like primarily damaging winds will be the main threat, but we're continuing to track this system over the next day. Rain chances look to stick around during the rest of the week, but lack organization at this point, along with 80 degree temperatures.