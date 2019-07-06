Weak front trying to change things up this weekend

SATURDAY: After a foggy start to the day, partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over in the afternoon. Cannot completely rule out an isolated storm, but it appears that most of us will stay dry. Those that stay dry will see temperatures make it into the upper 80s, with heat indices pushing into the middle 90s.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will start to dwindle after midnight with an overnight low in the low 70s.

EXTENDED: This front responsible for rain chances Saturday will continue drifting south on Sunday, so the rain chances are going to be in the vicinity of the front, but if it moves far enough south, we'll stay dry. We'll see a return to some warm and humid conditions Monday with afternoon storm chances sticking around into Tuesday. We're tracking what could be a stronger front that could move through Wednesday, possibly providing a meaningful cool down by next weekend.