Weekend rain & storms across mid-Missouri
TONIGHT: Spotty storms are possible tonight... coverage will remain low through the morning. Low near 70.
SATURDAY: There's uncertainty with the coverage of storms on Saturday, but a higher chance of storms will set up west of HWY 63/North of I-70. Storm coverage becomes spottier for places like Columbia/Jeff City and south east. Plan for quickly changing weather conditions tomorrow.
EXTENDED: The cold front reponsible for sparking off these showers and storms will slide east overnight Saturday generating a heavy rainfall threat throughout Sunday. 2-4" of rain is expected along and north of I-70 where Flash Flood Watch has been posted from Saturday night into the early morning hours Monday. Sunday will be much more of a washout when compared to tonight/Saturday.