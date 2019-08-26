Well-advertised cold front looks slated to move through today

WEATHER ALERT DAY Afternoon Update

MONDAY: Heading out the door this morning, we could see some areas of fog develop in the wake of all of this rainfall for the morning commute, along with some trouble spots that are prone to flooding. Things stay quiet until later this afternoon, where a Weather Alert Day is in effect for potentially strong to severe storms moving in after 3 PM. For a detailed breakdown of the threats click here to check out the Stormtrack Insider Blog.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms look to continue into the overnight hours before tapering off as overnight lows fall to the low to mid 60s.