We'll see some dry time to spend with Dad, but rain chances return this afternoon

SUNDAY: We'll see some lingering showers south of HWY 50 this morning, but many of us will stay dry this morning. Temperatures will get off to a warm start once again, and top out in the low to mid 80s. Remember where you put the umbrella though, as more storms look to fire once again this afternoon, but will be slightly more scattered in nature that Saturday. Storms should behave with a lack of organization today, but an isolated cell could possibly produce some hail and gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Those scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures cool off back into the middle 60s tonight. Still not expecting anything severe tonight.