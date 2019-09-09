SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

We're heating up to start off the week

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 02:47 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:25 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON: Hot and humid. Temperatures around 90, will feels like temps in the mid-to-upper 90s. A spotty storm is possible between 4-7 pm.

TONIGHT: With winds continuing out of the south overnight, temperatures struggle to fall below the low 70s.

EXTENDED: An upper-level ridge will stick around for a majority of the week, keeping temperatures in the low 90s through Wednesday and at least part of Thursday. A cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday will bring another chance of rain, but will be knocking temperatures back to more seasonal values in the upper 70s and low 80s into this weekend.

