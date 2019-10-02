SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

We're squeezing one last day of Summer before things change

Oct 02, 2019

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 08:11 AM CDT

What could be the last day of Summer

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs reaching into the middle 80s. An isolated shower in some of our northwest counties can't be ruled out throughout the day, but it looks like better chances move in later.

TONIGHT: Those chances look to increase after 6PM, moving in from the west. A few rumbles of thunder will likely accompany these showers. While a strong cell within this line of showers is possible, severe weather isn't expected. Highest rainfall amounts look to fall north of the interstate.

EXTENDED: The cold front responsible for these storms will be slowly exiting the area on Thursday and will try to take the cloud cover with it as highs will struggle to get back to 70. That seasonal weather looks to stick around for the foreseeable future, with another chance of rain moving in toward Saturday.

  • Gloomy Sunday, Gorgeous start to the work week

