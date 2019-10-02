We're squeezing one last day of Summer before things change

What could be the last day of Summer

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs reaching into the middle 80s. An isolated shower in some of our northwest counties can't be ruled out throughout the day, but it looks like better chances move in later.

TONIGHT: Those chances look to increase after 6PM, moving in from the west. A few rumbles of thunder will likely accompany these showers. While a strong cell within this line of showers is possible, severe weather isn't expected. Highest rainfall amounts look to fall north of the interstate.