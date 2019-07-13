We're warming up this weekend

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight, as temperatures drop to near 70 for overnight lows.

EXTENDED: The hot pattern sticks around as winds remain out of the south. Highs reach the low 90s on Sunday but heat indices stay under 100 degrees. We're tracking Tropical Storm Barry for potential effects across Mid-Missouri early next week. Clouds could increase into Monday with low rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. If the storm takes a more westward turn through landfall, those rain chances would likely be increasing. We heat up to close out next week, with highs climbing into the middle 90s.