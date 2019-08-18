Wet start to Sunday

TODAY: A line of storms will move from west to east in the early morning hours with mid-Missouri seeing the chance of rain sticking around into the late morning/early afternoon hours. It will be muggy once the rain clears out with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

SUNDAY EVENING: Storms could potentially fire back up into the evening hours but the chances of that are fairly low. Muggy conditions will continue into the evening and overnight hours with a low expected in the lower 70's.

EXTENDED: Warming temperatures will accompany us Monday and Tuesday, along with slight chances for storms each day of the week with warm & moist air in place. Temperatures cool off following a cool front Wednesday.