SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Wet Weekend Ahead for Mid-MO

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 04:18 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 07:31 AM CDT

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are expected on and off throughout the day. Areas west of HWY 63/North of I-70 have the best chance of storm development. Storm coverage becomes spottier for places like Columbia/Jeff City and southeast. Plan for quickly changing weather conditions throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80's.

SATURDAY NIGHT: More widespread showers and thunderstorms with heavier rain will set in for the whole viewing area and continue through Sunday. Staying Mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 70 degrees. 

EXTENDED: Storms and showers will continue through the rest of Sunday until a cold front that is trailing the rain pushes through the viewing area. All in all, some places could get up to 2-4" of rainfall from this system, especially those along and north of I-70 where a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued starting 7 PM Saturday and running through 1 AM Monday. Once the cold front pushes through we dry up into the start of Monday and our temperatures will be back around the seasonal average.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Cooling Down with Help of Rain

    Cooling Down with Help of Rain

Recommended Stories

Top Videos