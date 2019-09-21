Wet Weekend Ahead for Mid-MO

Cooling Down with Help of Rain

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are expected on and off throughout the day. Areas west of HWY 63/North of I-70 have the best chance of storm development. Storm coverage becomes spottier for places like Columbia/Jeff City and southeast. Plan for quickly changing weather conditions throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80's.

SATURDAY NIGHT: More widespread showers and thunderstorms with heavier rain will set in for the whole viewing area and continue through Sunday. Staying Mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

EXTENDED: Storms and showers will continue through the rest of Sunday until a cold front that is trailing the rain pushes through the viewing area. All in all, some places could get up to 2-4" of rainfall from this system, especially those along and north of I-70 where a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued starting 7 PM Saturday and running through 1 AM Monday. Once the cold front pushes through we dry up into the start of Monday and our temperatures will be back around the seasonal average.