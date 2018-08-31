Widespread rainfall continues this afternoon for much of Mid-Missouri

TODAY: We're tracking a wide swath of showers and embedded thunderstorms progressing across Mid-Missouri. Outside of the minor inconvenience of it being a little wet for the morning commute, rainfall like this is a key first step towards alleviating the extreme drought conditions that have developed across our area. Temperatures, much like yesterday will hold in the low to mid-70s for much of the day due to the excess rain & cloud cover. Much of the rain for HWY 63 and WEST looks to end by 2:30. Our eastern counties will see this rain end by 3:30-4:00pm.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to filter out of the area heading into the overnight hours. We only cool off to the low 70s overnight, as winds continue to be out of the south. Models are continuing to hint at another complex of storms forming near the Missouri/Iowa border in the overnight hours and dropping as far south I-70 but the best chances are from HWY 36 northward.