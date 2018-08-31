Widespread rainfall continues this afternoon for much of Mid-Missouri
TODAY: We're tracking a wide swath of showers and embedded thunderstorms progressing across Mid-Missouri. Outside of the minor inconvenience of it being a little wet for the morning commute, rainfall like this is a key first step towards alleviating the extreme drought conditions that have developed across our area. Temperatures, much like yesterday will hold in the low to mid-70s for much of the day due to the excess rain & cloud cover. Much of the rain for HWY 63 and WEST looks to end by 2:30. Our eastern counties will see this rain end by 3:30-4:00pm.
TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to filter out of the area heading into the overnight hours. We only cool off to the low 70s overnight, as winds continue to be out of the south. Models are continuing to hint at another complex of storms forming near the Missouri/Iowa border in the overnight hours and dropping as far south I-70 but the best chances are from HWY 36 northward.
EXTENDED: It's going to be a warm Labor Day Weekend around Mid-Missouri. Saturday, temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. We could see another round of showers and thunderstorms firing along a warm front making its way through Mid-Missouri Saturday evening. Best chances look to be in our northern counties once again. Spotty storm chances stick around on Sunday along with that humidity. Temperatures by Labor Day will top out in the upper 80s once again as this muggy air mass remains in place. It looks like much of the same as we head into the middle of next week with temperatures above average for this time of the year. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.