Widespread severe thunderstorms likely this evening

FRIDAY: A morning storm or two is possible but much of the late morning and afternoon will be dry. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s with increasing humidity throughout the day.

TONIGHT: A stalled out cold front will be the avenue for another round of more widespread severe weather as we head into the overnight hours. We're expecting thunderstorms to fire after 8pm beginning as discrete supercells which could pose a risk for large hail between 1-2" in diameter and the threat for a few tornadoes. As the storms congeal into a line, damaging winds and flash flooding will be a threat as we head past midnight. 2-4 inches of rainfall is possible along the I-70 corridor through Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: We're going to be tracking more rounds of rain and thunderstorms into Saturday afternoon. Yet another round of severe storms are possible across our far western counties. Sunday brings another slight chance at a few storms. It will be hot and humid this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the mid and upper 90s.