Windy again today

TUESDAY: It will stay breezy through this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies return but temperatures only manage the upper 50s for highs with gusts around 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds back off, but shift out of a more southwesterly direction. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED: Those winds will push in warmer weather for Wednesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s, while those winds pick up again. Clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon, but we'll stay dry. That changes heading into Thursday as a frontal boundary drops south with rain chances lifting northward along that boundary. Exactly where this front sets up will determine who gets some of the higher rainfall amounts, with models favoring some of our southern counties. That rain will exit the area Friday morning and in time for those area football games Friday night, but it's going to be chilly, with highs only reaching the low 50s. We'll be slightly warmer into the weekend.