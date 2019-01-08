Windy today, with the return of winter to follow

TUESDAY: Temperatures this afternoon are noticeably cooler, but still on the unseasonably warm side. Even with the sunshine today, highs will only climb to near 50 degrees with very windy conditions expected. Winds will be out of the northwest up to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Northwesterly winds will allow a secondary surge of colder air as temperatures drop to where they should be for this time of year, back into the upper 20s. Wind chills in the morning will be in the mid teens-- grab that coat!

EXTENDED: Highs will only reach the upper 30s to near 40 Wednesday, dropping to the low to mid 20s Wednesday night. We'll stay in the upper 30s again for Thursday. This week looks mostly dry, but a surface low could bring some moisture into our area as it lifts from the south, giving us another chance at a rain & snow mix by Friday. The track of the low is still uncertain, but the current trend keeps the low just far enough south that we could see some winter action as we close out this week. While it's too early to determine amounts, as the upper level disturbance is still over the Pacific Ocean, there is increasing confidence that we'll see winter weather. Initially rain is expected Friday morning into the afternoon hours with a gradual transition into snow by the evening, this will taper off through the day on Saturday. Right now the heaviest snow totals look to remain south of Hwy 50.

