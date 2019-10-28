Winter barges into mid-Missouri this week

Winter is coming

TONIGHT: Clouds increase tonight. Some patchy fog is possible south of HWY 50. Lows fall near 40.

MONDAY: We may see a few peeks of sunshine early tomorrow, but clouds will become the main feature after 10 or 11am. We should stay dry for most of the day but by evening, a few showers will enter our western counties, and they will slowly push east throughout the evening, with a chance some northern counties could see some wet snowflakes mix in overnight Monday, no accumulation is expected. The front responsible for that precip will lead to even colder temperatures Tuesday.

EXTENDED: Tuesday looks mainly dry and cool with temperatures hovering in the 40s. Lows will fall into the 30s as more rain builds in Tuesday night. Wednesday looks to feature widespread cold rain across the area. Northern mid-MO may see a transition to snow, some weather data has favored some accumulating potential, but it's still too early to tell exactly where that may end up, and how much. Thursday looks cold and windy with the potential most of mid-Missouri could see on and off snow showers. Accumulation doesn't look likely. Trick-or-treating weather looks to have temperatures in the 30s with gusty winds, creating wind chills in the 20s, with flurries possible.