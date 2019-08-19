SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Dangerous heat continues, strong storms possible Tuesday

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 06:08 PM CDT

WEATHER ALERT DAY Dangerous heat...

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms before noon; some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Afternoon heat returns with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the 100-105 range.

EXTENDED: Another cold front approaches from the north on Wednesday, bringing storm chances and cooler temperatures. The front will set up south of us on Thursday, keeping storm chances focused south of I-70. Toward the end of the week, high pressure settles in, keeping us much cooler with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity. Rain chances will be minimal but could return early next week. 

