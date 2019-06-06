SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Drying out by the end of the weekend

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 03:11 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:15 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are possible south of I-70, otherwise it's dry with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially south of I-70. Highs in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: An area of low pressure to our southwest continues to track east, bringing heavy rain to far southern Missouri and Arkansas over the weekend. A few of these rain bands could slide back in to Mid-Missouri, bringing low rain chances to the area through early Sunday. No severe weather is expected, and the entire weekend won't be a washout. As low pressure moves east early next week, we'll see a drier pattern with cooler than average temperatures. 

