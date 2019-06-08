Drying skies for the weekend, cooling pattern into next week

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms southeast. Areas north of I-70 stay largely dry. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated hit or miss showers and/or storms east of Highway 63. Highs in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: A slow moving area of low pressure will trigger a few showers or storms in our eastern counties but more likely closer to the Mississippi River on Sunday, with highs remaining in the low 80s. Next week we get into a much different pattern, with dry skies most of the week with the exception of Wednesday when an upper low digs in from the north. This will keep temperatures cooler than average with highs in the mid-upper 70s.