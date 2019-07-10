Extreme heat behind us, beautiful to end the work week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid-upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much more comfortable, highs in the low to mid-80s with lower humidity.

EXTENDED: The rest of the week is comfortable with drier air in place, but it's somewhat short lived. Another humid air mass approaches by the weekend with highs creeping back into the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. The weekend and early next week are dry, but we are keeping a close eye on what could become Tropical Storm Barry, and bring us rain chances by the middle of next week as it tracks back into the United States.