Fall cool down just hours away

Cold front brings storms much cooler...

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, showers and storms after sunset. A few could be strong north of I-70. Lows near 60.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a spot shower possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Fall has finally arrived in Mid-Missouri with a 20 degree drop in temperatures. We remain dry on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. By Saturday, our next front arrives, bringing yet another chance of rain to Mid-Missouri through the afternoon. This could impact tailgating at the Mizzou football game. We begin to dry out Sunday, and cooler temperatures stick around into next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s.