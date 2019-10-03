SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fall weather finally here to stay, rain returns Saturday

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 03:54 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 03:54 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, cool with lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 

EXTENDED: Cool, near average temperatures are finally here to stay after a scorching hot September. Another cold front approaches the area early on Saturday, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms through Mid-Missouri through late afternoon. Clouds linger into the evening, but eventually decrease Sunday with a low risk of a shower south of I-70. Seasonable temperatures stick around into next week, with our next rain chance holding off until next Thursday. 

