Feeling superstitious? Rare Friday the 13th full moon tomorrow night

Perhaps you've felt a little on edge this week; the growing tension of the astronomical rarity that is approaching Friday night may be to blame... A Friday the 13th Full Moon.

If you're into superstition, folklore and astronomy, you've likely been gearing up for what seems like the Ol' Faithful of night-watching phenomenon.



A nationwide Full Moon hasn't lit up the night sky on Friday the 13th for almost 19 years. The last one was on October 13th, 2000. Parts of the east coast saw one back in June 2014, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Historically, full moons, Friday and the number 13 have gone hand-in-hand as things that notorious for causing bad luck (or, so they say...).

Full moons are said to "bring out the worst" in people and are said to be harbingers of increased crime and strife. Friday is said to bring bad luck, and the number 13 often referred to as an unlucky number as well; making Friday the 13th the peanut butter and jelly to those who fashion these superstitions.

This particular full moon has a name: The Harvest Moon. It's marked as the final full moon before the autumnal equinox which occurs September 23rd this year, which marks the start of fall. Coincidentally, our long-term weather data indicates that we'll likely see our first strong cool snap around this time. Mother Nature looks to be right-on-time this year.

To have all of these occur on one day may have some folks' heads spinning. And for those who have an innate fear of the date... it also has a name. Paraskevidekatriaphobia.

All conjecture aside, this is a fairly rare event. As was mentioned, it's been nearly 19 years since a nationwide full moon occurred on this date.



The next time it's poised to happen? In 30 years-- August 2049.

So get your pictures in while you can!