A few storms possible by Wednesday morning

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

EXTENDED: A cold front approaches the region late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, bringing the chance for scattered storms early on Wednesday. The front may stall for awhile on Wednesday afternoon south of I-70, giving us a chance for a few storms in areas near the Lake of the Ozarks to the I-44 corridor. A few of those storms may be strong given the marginal instability across the southern half of Missouri. Thursday will be dominated by high pressure as it slides in from the north, giving us dry skies and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. Friday into Saturday, another front arrives, bringing a chance for more organized showers and storms through the weekend. By Sunday, an upper level ridge begins to build, bringing well above average heat back into Mid-Missouri to start next week off in the upper 80s.