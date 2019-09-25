Few strong storms late Friday, rain spills over into the weekend

Next chance of storms right around the corner

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of a spot storm near the Lake of the Ozarks. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful, highs in the mid-upper 70s.

EXTENDED: Another cold front approaches the area Friday, and winds begin to pick up from the south/southwest, drawing in more warm, humid air in to the region. Showers and thunderstorms develop by late afternoon and evening to the northwest, and a few of these could be strong to severe across northern Missouri, generally along and north of I-70. A few storms could produce large hail and damaging winds before the line congeals into heavy rain going into Saturday morning. The northern half of the state will receive 1-3" of rain by the end of the weekend with rain tapering off early Sunday. From there, heat ramps up with highs holding in the mid-upper 80s through next week.