Few strong storms possible this evening

Tuesday May 14 2019 Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A few storms may become strong with wind gusts up to 60 mph and 1" hail. Lows fall into the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs reach the upper 70s to around 80.

EXTENDED: The remainder of the week will feature a big warm up with highs in the upper 80s and mostly dry skies. Thursday will be breezy, and Friday will be near 90 in some places. This weekend the jet stream begins to break down and dive south over the Plains, bringing the potential for unsettlled weather by the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday into Sunday, and some storms may become severe. Stay with ABC 17 News for the latest updates as we get closer to the weekend.