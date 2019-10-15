Getting chilly overnight, gradual late week warm up

Getting cold overnight chilly Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decreasing and becoming chilly. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-50s.

EXTENDED: The brief chill doesn't last long as an upper level ridge builds over us to end the work week, and temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low 70s through Friday. Over the weekend, a surface cold front will approach the region, triggering rain and a few thunderstorms early Saturday. It appears much of the afternoon and evening will be dry, but we'll get another round of showers and storms later on Sunday into Monday as the front works with upper level energy and moves through the region through Monday night. Depending on the timing, a few of the storms could become strong on Sunday evening. Total rainfall will be less than 1" for Mid-Missouri.