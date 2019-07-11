Gorgeous night, perfect end to the work week with low humidity

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer with low humidity, highs in the mid-upper 80s.

EXTENDED: We warm up back into the low 90s across Mid-Missouri this weekend as southerly upper level flow returns and brings more warm, moist air back into the region. Heat index values will be in the mid-upper 90s both days. Early next week, clouds will begin to spread in ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry. Depending on the track of that low pressure, we could see rain chances increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s next week.