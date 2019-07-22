SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Gorgeous weather, cooler temps this week

TONIGHT: Much less humid and very comfortable, lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

EXTENDED: North-northwesterly upper level flow will keep temperatures cooler than average and a dry air mass will have us feeling quite comfortable the next few days. Highs remain in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Late in the week, upper level flow turns more west/southwesterly, bringing warmer air to the region. Highs return to the upper 80s to around 90 through the weekend. Our next rain chance doesn't arrive until Sunday night into Monday at the earliest. 

  • Warm Temperatures Not Lasting Past Sunday

