Grab the umbrella: chilly rain on the way for Thursday

Rain returns Thursday much cooler to...

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Getting much cooler with showers along and south of I-70. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

EXTENDED: We clear out in the wake of the cold front on Friday, leaving us with morning temperatures in the mid-upper 30s. An area of low pressure to our south will track northeast on Saturday, bringing rain to at least the eastern half of the state. This clears out early Sunday, leaving us slightly warmer with highs in the 60s. There is quite a bit of uncertainty with our next system that arrives early next week with cold air in place. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a potential for rain and a few snow flakes at some point between Monday night and Wednesday. Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather as the forecast becomes more certain.