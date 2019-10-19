Great Friday football weather, rain returns Saturday

Have the umbrella on hand Saturday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain likely through mid-late afternoon. Highs near 60.

EXTENDED: Rain moves out by late afternoon Saturday, leaving us with clouds for the rest of Saturday night. This will keep things mild in advance of our next front on Sunday night. Sunday is beautiful and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late, likely after 10PM, and continue into Monday morning. The middle of next week looks dry until Thursday into Friday, and temperatures cool significantly by the end of next week with highs only reaching the 40s.