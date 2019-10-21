Gusty winds continue into Tuesday remaining chilly

TONIGHT: Skies begin to clear, getting chilly. Breezy with lows in the low to mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

EXTENDED: Wednesday is our nicest day of the work week with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s in advance of our next surface cold front. That front arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing showers to the southern half of the area. Temperatures struggle to get past 55 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with morning lows Friday near the freezing mark in many locations. We start the weekend with lows in the upper 30s on Saturday morning, followed by slightly warmer afternoons through Sunday. Next week will bring a bigger cooldown from Tuesday into Halloween, and a chance at more rain by Tuesday.