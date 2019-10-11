Hard freeze overnight, wind chills in the 20s Saturday morning

Freeze Warning Saturday morning...

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold, lows in the low 30s. Patchy frost likely.

SATURDAY: Starting off cold with wind chills in the mid-20s, warming into the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy and sunny.

EXTENDED: Winds remain from the southwest heading into Sunday, but it's still a chilly start around 40 on Sunday morning. We warm into the low to mid-60s on Sunday afternoon, and remain sunny. We start next week off dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds build at night ahead of our next front that will bring rain Monday night into Tuesday. Most of next week will be near our seasonal average with the exception of Wednesday, when we fall into the 50s for highs.