Heat and humidity continues through Friday, storms arrive this weekend

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 12:49 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:24 PM CDT

Rain chances increasing for the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms. Highs near 90, heat index in the mid-upper 90s.

EXTENDED: The upper level ridge will move east by Friday, bringing a few disturbances in from the southwest. Showers and storms will be possible by late afternoon/evening. Rain chances increase over the weekend as a cold front approaches the area, and temperatures cool back to near normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. 

  • Showers possible with football tonight

