Heat and humidity continues through Friday, storms arrive this weekend

Rain chances increasing for the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms. Highs near 90, heat index in the mid-upper 90s.

EXTENDED: The upper level ridge will move east by Friday, bringing a few disturbances in from the southwest. Showers and storms will be possible by late afternoon/evening. Rain chances increase over the weekend as a cold front approaches the area, and temperatures cool back to near normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.