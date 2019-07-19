Heat builds into the first part of the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Heat continues to build with highs in the upper 90s, heat indices between 103-110.

EXTENDED: The heatwave holds on through Saturday, but temperatures drop a bit on Sunday with highs in the low 90s and more clouds. An approaching cold front will bring a chance for a few showers or storms late on Sunday into Monday. That will set the stage for a cooler end to the month, with highs only in the mid-80s as a Canadian high pressure blocks the heat to our west.