Weather

Heat & humidity ramp up, possible storms over the weekend

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 03:37 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, another round of strong storms is possible with isolated gusty winds into the overnight hours. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with a chance for a few late day storms that could become strong. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index near 100. More heavy rain and storms are possible overnight.

EXTENDED: The stormy pattern continues into Sunday with rounds of storms starting in the morning. A few may be severe with strong winds and hail in western Missouri. Storms exit Monday, leaving us more dry for much of the week with low rain chances and hotter temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. 

