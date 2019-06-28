Heat index soaring to near triple digits through early next week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with heat indices in the upper 90s. Highs near 90.

EXTENDED: The upper level pattern is stubborn to move with the jet stream well to our north even into early next week. Rain chances will be slim to none with mostly sunny skies and heat and humidity lingering. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70. The pattern begins to break down a bit into late next week with low rain chances on July 4.