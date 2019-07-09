SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Heat index soars past 100, storms possible Wednesday

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 04:12 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:53 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy, lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with a heat index between 98-102. Scattered thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon along a cold front. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and isolated hail.

EXTENDED: Behind the front Wednesday night, temperatures will cool into the 60s and humidity decreases significantly through the end of the work week. We stay quiet but temperatures ramp up into the weekend back into the low 90s. We're closely watching the potential of tropical development by the end of the week that could spell early week rain for us as it tracks north from the Gulf of Mexico. 

