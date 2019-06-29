Heat index soars to triple digits for Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Hot, humid, and bright with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values range between 98-103.

EXTENDED: The hot pattern continues into next week with highs in the low 90s through Wednesday. The heat index on those days will likely be just shy of 100 degrees. By the middle of the week, the upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to break down and we could see a few disturbances send rain our way Thursday-Saturday. Chances are low for now, but we will continue to adjust as we approach the 4th of July.