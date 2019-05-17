Heat lasts into Friday, weekend storms could be strong

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Temperatures only dip into the mid-60s. Southwest winds still breezy at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Heat and humidity continue with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. It will be breezy again with winds gusting up to 25 mph from the southwest.

EXTENDED: A strong storm system over the Plains will push a cold front in our direction late on Saturday. Showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of the front and track into Mid-Missouri by late afternoon into Saturday night. Storms could last into the overnight hours into Sunday. Severe weather is possible, with the potential of damaging winds and large hail. 1-2" of rain is possible through Sunday, so we'll watch river levels closely as well. Next week, warm temperatures continue, and there's another chance for strong storms by Tuesday. Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack for the latest updates and changes to the weekend forecast.