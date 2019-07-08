Heat returns, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy early, chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90, heat index between 95-102 depending on storm coverage.

EXTENDED: A warm front tracking across Missouri will trigger scattered storms on Tuesday, and instability lingers across the region on Wednesday, setting the stage for another round of storms in the afternoon with a cold front. Some of those storms could be strong with isolated large hail and gusty winds along with brief heavy rain. Skies clear out into Wednesday evening, leaving us less humid and a touch cooler to end the week. The weekend remains dry, but we'll be watching the potential for a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring moisture to the Missouri Valley early next week.