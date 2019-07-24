Heat starts creeping back in for the end of the week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a spot shower possible late. Highs in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: The upper level pattern will become more zonal, meaning temperatures will gradually warm back to near average with highs approaching the upper 80s by the end of the week. The weekend will remain dry, and humidity does come up a bit. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be right around 90, with rain holding off until late Sunday night into Monday.