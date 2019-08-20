Heat subsides, storms return Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy, lows in the low to mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm early with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the low 90s. Storms increase toward late afternoon into the evening.

EXTENDED: Depending where Wednesday's cold front stalls, we could see more storms on Thursday, especially south of I-70. High pressure tries to build to our north Friday and into the weekend, trimming down our rain chances and bringing in much cooler air with highs in the low 80s. By the end of the weekend, we begin to warm up with a warm front moving through Mid-Missouri late on Sunday. Temperatures climb abck into the upper 80s to around 90 early next week with humidity returning.