Heavy rain, flash flooding possible tonight into Thursday

Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are possible tonight into Thursday morning across Mid-Missouri, where a Flash Flood Watch is in place through late Thursday morning.

A cold front is slowly sinking south across the region, and will continue to trigger showers and thunderstorms tonight into early Thursday.

This front, coupled with ample instability and moisture for storms to work with, will produce storms that will bring heavy rainfall rates, the potential for isolated damaging winds, and possibly some large hail in a few embedded cells.

Rainfall amounts will be between 2-4" through Thursday morning, with locally higher amounts possible. Flash flooding is one of the top weather dangers and should be taken seriously. If you see water over a road, please find an alternate route and don't try to drive through it.

Rain subsides to the south Thursday night into Friday when the frontal boundary is positioned across southern Missouri. Much cooler air settles in through Friday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.