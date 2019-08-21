Heavy rain, storms possible into Thursday

TONIGHT: Showers and storms last into the overnight hours. Some storms may be strong with locally damaging winds and isolated large hail. Heavy rain is the main concern with 2-4" possible in some locations. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Rain continues through the morning with areas south of I-70 seeing the most consistent showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

EXTENDED: The cold front responsible for cooler air and rainfall will slowly sink south through Friday, taking the rain chances with it. Temperatures will remain below average over the weekend with high pressure focused over the Great Lakes. Rain chances will be low on Saturday and Sunday, but cannot be ruled out completely. We warm back into the upper 80s with increasing rain chances early next week.