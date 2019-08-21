SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Weather

Heavy rain, storms possible into Thursday

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 03:07 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:07 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Showers and storms last into the overnight hours. Some storms may be strong with locally damaging winds and isolated large hail. Heavy rain is the main concern with 2-4" possible in some locations. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Rain continues through the morning with areas south of I-70 seeing the most consistent showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

EXTENDED: The cold front responsible for cooler air and rainfall will slowly sink south through Friday, taking the rain chances with it. Temperatures will remain below average over the weekend with high pressure focused over the Great Lakes. Rain chances will be low on Saturday and Sunday, but cannot be ruled out completely. We warm back into the upper 80s with increasing rain chances early next week. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Storms moving back in

    Storms moving back in

Recommended Stories

Top Videos