Humidity drops, rain returns late week

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 02:57 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 06:12 PM CDT

Lower temperatures and humidity this week

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, lows in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: Humidity drops as high pressure to our north brings cooler, drier air in for most of the week. We will be on the eastern edge of an upper level ridge that will send multiple disturbances our way for the end of the week. Timing isn't quite clear, but rain and storms will be possible from Thursday-Saturday with temperatures slowly warming into next week. Severe weather chances look low at this point. 

  • Rain chances each day through the weekend

