In for a repeat in 2019? 2017 and 2018 share similar early tastes of winter

We first told you about next week's cold snap in our StormTrack Insider Blog-- morning and early afternoon weather data for next week is still well on track.

There are some "arguments" between different weather models, some think the cold will arrive as early as Monday and Tuesday, while some back load the cold towards the end of the week.

While there's uncertainty about how quick the cold will get here, we are becoming more and more certain of the downright cold weather that could affect mid-Missouri next week.

You may be wondering if this is super out of the ordinary-- we mentioned yesterday that temperatures could run 10-20° below average next week... and that had us thinking about the past two years.

Perhaps you remember, maybe not...

We looked back at the end of October 2017 where the last 5 days of the month saw temperatures run nearly 15° below normal! On the 27th, highs didn't even get out of the 30s! Halloween was a teeth-chattering 24° for an overnight low.

Maybe memory better serves the several November snow events from last year: On the 8th you may recall that Columbia Regional Airport measured 1.5" of snow which is the second earliest ever an inch or more of snow had been recorded at COU.

First snow of 2018

Now, there's no direct correlation (that we can be certain of) between what we've seen in the past two years around this time and what will unfold next week, but...

What we do know is that it has our interest, and we will be tracking it closely!

-Luke