Isolated storms the rest of the week, dry fireworks shows

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with any storms dying off around sunset. Lows in the low 70s and muggy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated to scattered showers & storms. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

EXTENDED: The upper level pattern continues to hold into the weekend with not much forcing for organized storms, but enough instability and moisture for diurnally driven storms in the afternoon heat of the day. These will be hit and miss, so not everyone will see rain on the same day, and some may get nothing for the next several days. Highs remain in the upper 80s to around 90 with low storm chances through the weekend.