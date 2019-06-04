Isolated strong storms possible, more rain this week

TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered showers and storms early. Some could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures overnight fall into the upper 60s and it will continue to be humid.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered strong storms will be possible toward afternoon and evening with locally strong winds as another impulse slides through the region. It will be our hottest day of the week with temperatures soaring near 90 degrees.

EXTENDED: A cold front will swing through the area on Thursday, dropping temperatures a few degrees into the end of the week. A slow moving area of low pressure will arrive from the southwest for Thursday and Friday, bringing widespread heavy rain through the first half of the weekend. Rain amounts will be anywhere from 2-4" through Sunday. The low finally moves out Sunday into Monday, leaving us with high pressure and dry weather into early next week.