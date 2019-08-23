SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Less humid for the weekend, rain returns Sunday

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 02:40 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:40 PM CDT

Cool and comfortable for the weekend...

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the low to mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with minimal rain chances. Highs near 80 with low humidity.

EXTENDED: High pressure keeps us very comfortable with temperatures well below average through the weekend. A warm front approaches the area on Sunday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon into the evening. The severe weather threat will be low and mainly southwest on Sunday. Into Monday, a cold front approaches, bringing a chance for more storms, some of which could be strong. Humidity increases next week, but temperatures remain below average through the next 7 days. Rain chances are possible through Tuesday with an unsettled upper level pattern over the region. 

